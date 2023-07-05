A search-and-rescue operation for the two fishermen is under way.

SHAH ALAM: Two fishermen, one of them an elderly man, went missing in the waters of Sungai Besar, Selangor, this evening.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director (operations) Ehsan Zain said a distress call was received at 4.24pm.

“One victim has been identified as a 67-year-old Malaysian man while the identity of his friend has yet to be determined,” he said in a statement.

Ehsan said a search-and-rescue operation has been launched to locate the victims in the coastal area, assisted by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.