However, the menteri besar says the change will give an opportunity for new faces to help develop the state.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said he respects the decision of three state executive council members not to defend their respective seats in the August state elections.

“For me, it is a loss to Selangor, especially given their significant contributions and commendable work for the state.

“However, we believe this will provide an opportunity for new capable leaders to continue administering and developing Selangor,” he said today.

Teng Chang Khim (Bandar Baru Klang), Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (Seri Serdang) and V Ganabatirau (Kota Kemuning) had previously announced their intention not to run in the state elections.

Teng handled the investment, trade, industry, and small and medium industries portfolio. Siti Mariah was responsible for public health, unity, women and family development; and Ganabatirau was chairman of the state socio-economic development, community welfare and workers’ empowerment committee.

The Election Commission today announced that polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with nominations on July 29.