The seven comprise the parents and five of their children who were swept away by strong currents caused by the water surge at the Air Putih waterfall.

KUANTAN: The remains of seven family members, who perished in the Air Putih water surge tragedy were buried in a common grave here last night.

Karim Abdullah, 39, his wife, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and five of their children, Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, Putri Nurerina Natasya,10, Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6, and Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4, were laid to rest at the Felda Lebar Hilir 3 Muslim cemetery here.

Earlier, the remains were taken to the Masjid Ubbudiah Felda Lepar Hilir 3, for funeral prayers.

Also present at the funeral were Felda chairman Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman.

A family of nine from Felda Lepar Hilir here and another individual from Batu Pahat, Johor, who was engaged to the eldest daughter Puteri Balqis, had gone on a picnic to the Air Putih waterfall in Terengganu on Saturday.

They are believed to have been swept away by strong currents caused by the water surge.

The body of another daughter Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, was found at 3pm yesterday, while her sister Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, and Puterii Balqis’ fiance Fikri Saliman, 24, are still missing.