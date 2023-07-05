MCA says it will implement reforms within the party and focus on preparing for GE16.

PETALING JAYA: MCA has decided not to contest in the upcoming elections in six states, its secretary-general Chong Sin Woon has announced.

Chong said the decision was made by MCA’s central leadership following “in-depth discussions and analysis” and in view of the current political situation.

“(MCA) will implement reforms within the party and rise again. During this period, MCA will focus its efforts on preparing for the 16th general election,” he said in a statement.

Chong added that MCA will only help campaign for Barisan Nasional’s candidates during the state polls, since it is a component of the coalition.

“MCA holds fast to its founding philosophy, particularly that any decision taken by the party must be aligned with the Federal Constitution to ensure moderation, freedom and democracy. Preserving the rakyat’s rights and interests remains our main agenda.”

Last week, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said MCA and MIC would be given seats to contest in all six states where elections are to be held.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said the two parties would be given suitable and “winnable” seats.

In March, MCA president Wee Ka Siong was reported to have said that the party was considering several options for the state polls, including just campaigning for BN, with MCA staying out of the polls.

Wee said MCA had tasted “more defeats than victories” in those six states since 2008, adding that the party would have a very tough time with seat talks since it had no negotiation power.

MCA Youth secretary-general Daniel Wa had also urged the party to skip the state polls after Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Adam reportedly described MIC and MCA as liabilities for what he called their “continuous failure to secure votes” for BN.

Lokman had also accused Wee and MIC deputy president M Saravanan of “betraying” BN by signing statutory declarations to back Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister after the 15th general election.

