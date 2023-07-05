The crew on the fishing vessel attacked MMEA personnel who had boarded their boat.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel had to fire shots after they were attacked by a crew of Vietnamese fishermen who encroached into Terengganu waters.

Terengganu MMEA director Khairulanuar Abd Majid said the boat had 16 people on board when they were detained during an operation involving 18 MMEA officers and personnel, 148 nautical miles off Kuala Terengganu.

According to Bernama, the incident occurred at 11.30am today after crew members decided to attack MMEA personnel who had boarded their fishing vessel.

One officer, Shakir Zufayri Azizul, suffered severe injuries to the head after being slashed with a parang while on board the boat.

Meanwhile, the boat’s captain and two fishermen suffered injuries on their arms and legs after being shot.

All the injured victims, including the fishermen, were then brought to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Khairulanuar said the Vietnamese vessel did not have the necessary permits and licences. The fishermen also did not have identification documents on them.

“All the fishermen have been detained under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering Malaysia without a valid pass,” he said.