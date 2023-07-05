Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says it is impossible for Gabungan Parti Sarawak to work with the former prime minister given the latter’s stance against multiculturalism.

PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak minister has hit out at Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “crazy” claim on multiracialism in Malaysia, adding that the state’s ruling coalition will not work with the former prime minister.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said it was impossible for Gabungan Parti Sarawak to work with Mahathir after the latter stated that promoting a multi-ethnic country went against the Federal Constitution, the Borneo Post reported.

“What kind of crazy opinion is that?

“How would the non-Malays feel? I am a Malay, but when you say that you cannot promote Malaysia as a multiracial country, what crazy statement are you making?” the state youth, sports and entrepreneur development minister was quoted as saying.

Karim said Mahathir’s statement did not go down well with the majority of Malaysians.

Mahathir, on Monday, also claimed that Malaysia was never described as a multiethnic nation in the Federal Constitution.

“Instead, the Federal Constitution emphasises the ‘Malayness’ of Malaysia,” he had said.

The former Langkawi MP’s claim drew criticism from constitutional lawyers, Pakatan Harapan politicians and Wilfred Madius Tangau, an MP from Sabah, who said such remarks were an insult to East Malaysians.

Earlier today, deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh said Article 3 of the Federal Constitution was proof of Malaysia’s multiracial identity.