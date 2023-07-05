Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says when the company asks travellers to buy return tickets, it can lead to graft allegations.

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet meeting today has requested the transport ministry to look into the practices of a company appointed to manage foreign travellers issued with “Not To Land” (NTL) notices.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the company was made responsible for managing the purchase of return tickets and meals for travellers issued with an NTL notice.

“The transport minister was asked to review this practice.

“Sometimes, there can be confusion when a person subject to NTL is asked to provide a certain amount of money to purchase a return ticket.

“This can be mistaken as an immigration officer asking for money,” Saifuddin said, adding that this matter needed to be re-examined, Bernama reported.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki earlier said they had recorded statements from at least 14 people about last Friday’s incident involving a surprise visit to the immigration section of KLIA by tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing.

Those MACC recorded statements from included two travellers from China who entered as tourists and eight immigration officers. Tiong was also questioned, Azam added.

Azam said an agent from the management company had allegedly solicited a fee to help a female traveller from China after she was prohibited from entering Malaysia.

He said the company had been under contract to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to manage travellers handed the NTL notices since 2017.

Saifuddin said the issuing of NTL notices to travellers will from now on be determined by immigration officers of Grade KP41 and above, compared to the current practice which allows lower-ranking KP29 officers to do so.

He said the home ministry would work with MAHB to place more signs at the airport for the convenience of travellers to prepare their immigration documents.

Saifuddin said the ministry would also provide a help desk manned by immigration officers able to communicate in foreign languages to help travellers.

“Officers able to communicate in languages such as Mandarin, Tamil and Arabic will assist with entry and exit matters at international airports. They will be deployed immediately,” he said.