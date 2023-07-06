Woman splashes married couple with acid as they enter a lift, missing their son with them.

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple was injured after being splashed with acid while entering the lift at the flats in Batu Caves, police said.

Gombak acting police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said police received a report at 3.10am on Tuesday, adding that the attack occurred at 1.27am.

According to police, the 60-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband were getting into the lift with their 14-year-old son when they were splashed with the liquid by an unknown woman from outside the lift.

“The suspect then ran away. The couple asked passersby to take them to hospital. Their son was unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said the attack was recorded on a closed-circuit television camera and went viral on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Police are appealing for witnesses.