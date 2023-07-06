The new highway has helped road users bypass traffic congestion and save time travelling to their destinations.

KUALA LUMPUR: Phase 2 of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been an essential time-saver for commuters, with the newly opened highway significantly reducing their travel time even during peak hours.

Businessman Sulaiman Shariff, 51, said he would drop his wife off for work in Kuala Lumpur daily before heading for his office in Shah Alam.

“Usually, I rely on the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) or the KL-Seremban Expressway to reach my destination. But during peak hours, I often find myself trapped in traffic for up to an hour-and-a-half.

“However, ever since the opening of SUKE Phase 2, it has become my preferred option. I can reach my office in Shah Alam from KL in just 30 minutes,” he told FMT.

Retiree Ariffin Junoh agreed, saying the longer travelling distance on SUKE Phase 2 felt insignificant since the journey was smooth and his travel time shorter.

“Using SUKE Phase 2 has saved me time. The drive not only saves time but is also pleasantly comfortable, with beautiful scenery that enhances the overall experience,” he said.

Ismail Hashim, the chairman of the Pangsapuri Cemara residents’ association, said both Phase 1 and 2 of SUKE provided road users with a much-needed alternative to avoid “stressful” traffic congestion.

“We will probably get stressed from being stuck in traffic for a long time. To me, it’s better to spend some money on toll than to spend hours stuck in traffic, especially during peak hours.

“SUKE Phase 1 and 2 save time and facilitate residents’ journeys. This highway has made things easier for all of us,” said Ismail.

Prolintas group CEO Azlan Abdullah said more than 100,000 users commute on SUKE Phase 2 daily, with the highway recording a peak traffic count of over 132,000 commuters recently.

“People travelling around the Klang Valley are confronted with traffic congestion daily. SUKE plays a crucial role in alleviating congestion along several main highways and roads within the Klang Valley, especially on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Ampang.

“Additionally, SUKE Phase 2 connects users with several major highways, including Besraya, the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) and Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway,” he said.

Azlan also said traffic analysis conducted one week after SUKE Phase 2’s opening recorded a 70% increase in overall traffic volume, particularly among heavy vehicles, including buses.

“This demonstrates the effectiveness of SUKE Phase 2 as an alternative route, effectively dispersing traffic at key locations,” he said.