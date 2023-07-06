Daughter Jennifer recalls how ‘a part of Frank Jenkins died’ the day Anna’s body was discovered in Penang.

PETALING JAYA: Australian Frank Jenkins died knowing his wife Anna had her crucifix and holy rosary with her, bringing some comfort despite the mysterious circumstances, according to their children.

In a eulogy at former airman Frank’s funeral service in Adelaide this morning, children Jennifer and Greg spoke of their father’s strength after Anna’s disappearance.

Anna, 65, vanished while the couple was on a trip to Penang in 2017. Her remains were found at a bungalow site near the Penang Turf Club in 2020.

An inquest into her death returned an open verdict, due to scant evidence as to the cause. The family has since filed to challenge the coroner’s decision.

Frank died on June 20 at the age of 84, due to multiple health complications.

Jennifer said her late father was an excellent woodworker – having made more than 2,000 crosses for charity – and loved Anna dearly.

“When I told dad that his beautiful wife had been found, a large part of him died that day too, mum,” she said during the live-streamed funeral.

“Yet, dad, strong in love and faith, found so much comfort in knowing you had your cross and rosary beads with you. Mum, the love and laughter you missed out on for the past few years … dad collected tenfold on your behalf,” she said.

Greg said Frank was his best friend and a pillar of strength, and someone whom he admired.

“The hardships that you had to deal with through life … and yet to remain as stoic as you did. It was an honour to be your son. I hope every day I’ll see a little more of my father in me,” he said.

“What happened to mum was unfair and unjust. I never thought this would ever happen to any of us. We will not be moved.

“They better strap in because we are coming for them, with you and dad on our side,” he said, in an apparent reference to the unidentified person they believe killed Anna.

Parit Buntar-born Anna met Frank, who was with the Royal Australian Air Force at the Butterworth air base in the early 1970s. They got married in 1978.