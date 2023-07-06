Police had said the 14-year-old who choked his brother to death had no disciplinary issues.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry is investigating whether a teenager who allegedly choked his nine-year-old brother to death yesterday was bullied in school.

According to Bernama, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry is working with the authorities on this.

“If (bullying) exists, it must go through the ministry’s bullying complaint portal and an investigation will be carried out by the authorities,” she was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 14-year-old had allegedly choked his younger brother to death, with the mother alerted to the situation after checking the home’s CCTV footage through her phone.

The boy is in police custody and is under remand until July 12.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit later said the 14-year-old is a student at an Arabic school in Alor Gajah and had no disciplinary issues.

Patit also said the teenager was cooperating with the police.

The boy’s father reportedly said the teenager’s attitude changed after getting bullied by his seniors when he entered Form 1.