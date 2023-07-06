Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanks the two BN component parties for their loyalty.

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming hopes that MCA and MIC, which decided to skip the six state elections yesterday, will help the unity government campaign in the run-up to the polls.

“We hope that despite choosing to stay out of the state elections, MCA and MIC will go all-out to campaign and ensure a victory for the unity government, and guarantee that the political stability we have now continues,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Seri Malaysia low-cost flats here today, Nga hoped that the two parties would support Pakatan Harapan’s candidates since Barisan Nasional and PH are part of the unity government.

“We are supporting each other because we believe we are stronger together,” he said.

At a separate event, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the party respected the decision by MCA and MIC, adding that it was their right to sit out the polls.

He also said DAP had nothing to do with the decision by the two BN components. “We didn’t interfere. It is their right.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said both the MCA and MIC presidents had contacted him to inform him of their decision.

The two parties had also pledged their support for the PH-BN candidates, Anwar, who is also the PH chairman, said.

“I thank them for their loyalty and their offer to help defend the unity government,” he said.