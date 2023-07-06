Several commuters on the LRT told FMT that it was already routine for them to don the masks.

PETALING JAYA: Many commuters on public transportation are keeping their face masks on as a precautionary measure although it is no longer mandatory since yesterday.

Several commuters on the LRT told FMT that it was already routine for them to don the masks after it was first made mandatory in all public spaces by the government on Aug 1, 2020.

Nabila Ahmad, 24, acknowledged that Covid-19 is no longer as infectious and deadly as before, but believed that the precautionary measure was necessary, especially when the trains are congested during peak periods.

“I’ve actually grown used to wearing face masks. It’s good because it can protect me even from the common flu,” she said.

University student Kalli Arson, 20, said he had continued wearing masks in crowded areas as he wanted to keep the Covid-19 virus at bay.

“I feel a little more safe and confident when I wear a face mask in crowded areas, such as in the LRT.”

Last month, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced that face masks would no longer be compulsory when riding on public transportation and in hospitals from July 5.

However, they remain mandatory for Covid-19 positive patients and health workers following infection control procedures in dealing with patients.

Loved ones in contact with patients with infectious diseases are also required to wear a mask.

Masks remain strongly encouraged for high-risk individuals in crowded areas that are poorly ventilated, people with symptoms of respiratory illnesses, and commuters using public transportation.

Since 2020, the mask rule has been relaxed in stages, with it not being mandatory outdoors from May last year.

In September 2022, face masks became optional in most indoor settings, though they were still mandatory in public transportation and healthcare facilities.