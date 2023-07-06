The school will be based in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry is set to establish a sports school for children with special needs by 2025, says its minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said the school will be based in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan, Bernama reported.

“The education ministry is in the process of finalising the infrastructure and types of sports that would be included, as well as the aspects of coaching,” she said.

Fadhlina said the sports school dedicated to children with special needs reflected the ministry’s commitment to foster a sports culture among such children, while developing human capital and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“The student intake for each segment will be decided according to the type of sports offered,” she added.

Malaysian para-athletes who competed in the Asean games last month excelled by winning 50 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals to finish fourth among the 11 countries which took part in the games.

The Malaysian Paralympic Council had set a target of 33-51-58 medals after the 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals won at the previous games.