The Barisan Nasional chairman says Najib Razak has conveyed his support for the current administration.

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on supporters of former prime minister Najib Razak to back the unity government in the coming elections in six states.

The Umno president said as Najib had conveyed his support for the current administration, there was no reason his supporters should not follow suit.

“Najib conveyed through his children that support must be given to the unity government.

“If Najib himself has requested it, not only his supporters but all Malaysians should support his request (to support the unity government),” he said at a press conference here today.

Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said it was crucial to separate “legal issues” from the upcoming state elections.

He said there was no reason for people to continue thinking that efforts were not being made to seek justice for Najib.

Najib is serving a 12-year jail sentence after he was convicted in the SRC International corruption case. His lawyers and supporters claim he was not granted a fair trial. Moves to seek a royal pardon, supported by Umno, were initiated in April.

The Election Commission yesterday announced that elections will be held in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12.