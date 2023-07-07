The government will also spend RM21.21 million on a special RM300 health incentive for Felda settlers aged 65 and above.

PETALING JAYA: The government will issue about RM1 billion in sukuk to Felda annually for the next 10 years to “safeguard its survival”, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the funds will be channelled directly to Felda, adding that he signed off on this decision just last month.

Speaking at an event celebrating Felda Settlers Day in Serdang, the prime minister also announced that the government will give RM300 in special health incentives for Felda settlers aged 65 and above.

This will benefit 70,715 settlers and involves an allocation of RM21.21 million, he added.

Anwar said he has also approved the construction of 12 haemodialysis centres in Felda areas at a cost of RM21 million.

Another centre will be built at Yayasan Felda in Kelana Jaya, Selangor.

“This is expected to benefit around 2,000 patients in the various Felda schemes who currently have to travel for two hours to undergo dialysis treatment,” he said.

Anwar announced that the government will spend RM36 million a year to subsidise diesel for Felda settlers in Sabah, to lower their costs of electricity generation and water treatment. This, he said, will benefit nearly 43,000 residents.

Meanwhile, he said Putrajaya was committed to spending over RM7 million per year to repair and maintain street lights in Felda schemes.

Anwar also pledged to resolve the issue of abandoned housing projects meant for second-generation Felda farmers.

“The government will prepare the necessary funds to complete the remaining 281 unit of homes as soon as possible.”

