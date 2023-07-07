MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker says the party will instead play the role of ‘intermediary’ between the races.

PETALING JAYA: MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker says his party is sitting out of the six state elections to avoid being part of “disputes that weaponise racial and religious sentiments”.

Ti said the cooperation between Umno and DAP, as well as PAS being made a bogeyman to scare non-Malay voters, has created polarisation among Malaysian voters along racial and religious lines.

He said this polarisation will continue and further intensify in the run up towards the state elections, with racial and religious sentiments being exploited in order to garner votes.

“MCA’s decision not to get involved in disputes that weaponise racial and religious sentiments is aimed at easing the growing tensions that threaten the peace of the country.

“MCA disagrees with using unity as a tool just to obtain votes and, at the same time, fostering enmity towards others,” he said in a statement.

He said MCA will instead play the role of “intermediary” between the races, which he claims is the party’s traditional role since the establishment of Malaysia as a nation.

On Wednesday, MCA announced that it will not contest in the state elections, following “in-depth discussions and analysis” and in view of the current political situation.

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said the party will implement internal reforms and focus on preparing for the next general election (GE16).

Later, its fellow Barisan Nasional (BN) component party MIC announced its decision to sit out of the state elections as well.

MCA and MIC’s announcements are despite BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying last week that the two parties would be given seats to contest in the upcoming state polls.

Yesterday, Zahid said BN leaders will meet on Monday to discuss MIC and MCA’s decision to stay out of the polls.

Earlier today, Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Sanusi Nor said the coalition was ready to offer MIC and MCA mixed seats to contest if they choose to quit BN.

