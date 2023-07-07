Amirudin Shari, Pakatan Harapan’s Selangor chairman, says the involvement of the two parties was vital to ensure political stability in the state.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman Amirudin Shari has assured MCA and MIC of a place in the state government if the ruling unity coalition is returned to power at next month’s elections.

The two parties, who are members of Barisan Nasional, have decided to sit out the legislative assembly elections in six states.

Amirudin said the involvement of the two parties in the new state government was vital to ensure political stability in Selangor, Bernama reported.

He hoped the two parties would help the PH and BN election campaigns.

“We want to maintain the concept of the unity government, which I regarded as the solution to the political uncertainty created in 2020,” he was quoted as saying.

Amirudin’s state government was formed by a unity coalition of PH and BN, backed by Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Warisan of Sabah.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said on Wednesday that the party was skipping the state elections to focus instead on preparations for the 16th general election, to be held by 2027 if not called earlier.