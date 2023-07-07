The body of an Indonesian man was found in the boot of a car that had been parked by the roadside near a park for several days.

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested seven more suspects in an investigation regarding the discovery of the body of an Indonesian man found in the boot of a car parked by the roadside near Taman Sri Orkid here on Tuesday.

The dead man was found tied up and wrapped in a black plastic sheet. Police believe jealousy was behind the killing.

Shah Alam deputy police chief Ramsay Anak Embol said the suspects, who are Indonesians, will be remanded for seven days.

An Indonesian woman was among those arrested.

The body was discovered after passers-by noticed a stench from a black saloon car that was said to have been at the location for several days.