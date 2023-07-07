BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the BN election machinery will work to ensure the unity coalition continues governing Selangor.

BANGI: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has thanked his Pakatan Harapan counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, for giving BN the chance to contest several seats in Selangor.

Zahid, who is one of Anwar’s deputy prime ministers, pledged BN’s election machinery to ensure the unity coalition would continue governing Selangor.

“Yes, we used to be enemies. What I’ve said to Anwar in the past, those are old stories. Let’s leave that behind us. Let’s open up a new chapter.

“On July 29, we will nominate our candidates. I want to thank Anwar and PH for giving BN a chance in Selangor,” he said at the launch of the PH and BN election machinery in Bandar Baru Bangi here.

Zahid, who is Umno president, was confident that BN would be part of the next Selangor government. He said the crowd of about 10,000 gathered at the event was evidence of what voters wanted.

He also thanked MIC and MCA for stating its support for the unity government despite opting out of the state polls, saying he respected their decision.

Zahid also heaped praise on PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari, who is caretaker Selangor menteri besar, saying Amirudin is a capable young man who has been fair to all communities as menteri besar.

“We need to see Selangor (remain) under Amirudin’s leadership,” he said. “As menteri besar, Amirudin has helped develop Selangor.”