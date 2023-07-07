Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says they will even haul up politicians who use race, religion and royalty when campaigning.

SHAH ALAM: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain says the police will investigate anyone playing up issues touching on race, religion and royalty (3R) during campaigning for the upcoming elections in six states.

Razarudin said even he would be subject to being probed if he were to make any comments on these sensitive issues.

“It doesn’t matter who they are, be it the public, businessmen or politicians.

“If they touch on sensitive issues, we will investigate. We will do so even if there is some pushback from certain quarters over our actions,” he told reporters when asked about politicians normalising the use of 3R during campaigning.

On Monday, Razarudin had urged politicians to stay clear of 3R issues when campaigning for the six state polls.

He said sensitive issues related to the 3Rs could cause disharmony in the community, Kosmo reported.

On Wednesday, Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that six states will head for elections on Aug 12, with early voting set for Aug 8.

Abdul Ghani said the nomination of candidates for the polls in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held on July 29.