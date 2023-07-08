The former Umno stalwart said Lim Kit Siang should expedite the suit as he stood by his claims linking the DAP veteran to the May 13 riots.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno stalwart Annuar Musa has played down Lim Kit Siang’s threat to sue him over his claims linking Lim to the racial riots of May 13, 1969.

Annuar urged Lim to expedite the filing of the suit. He said he stood by his claim that Lim was involved in the tragic May 13 incident by fanning racial flames in speeches.

“He’s choosing the wrong man to sue. I ask Kit Siang to expedite the process of suing me so I can repeat that DAP is a socialist party that fights for things that go against Islamic values. I repeat, go ahead and sue me,” he said in a speech at a ceramah in Terengganu.

Malaysiakini reported that Annuar, who recently joined PAS, had accused Lim on Thursday of fanning racial flames, citing a book which he claimed contained a compilation of Lim’s speeches.

He was quoted as claiming that one of the racially-charged speeches Lim allegedly made was in Kota Kinabalu, “while the killings were taking place in Kampung Baru” in Kuala Lumpur.

Lim later denied that such a book even existed, saying it was a figment of Annuar’s imagination. He said he had instructed his lawyers to institute action to clear his name.

The DAP veteran has repeatedly denied any involvement in the May 13 riots. In 2018, he filed a defamation suit against former inspector-general of police Hanif Omar for alleging that Lim “wanted to split Malaysia along racial lines”.

Three years later, Hanif made an official apology to Lim over the allegations and retracted his statement.

The ex-top cop said Lim’s arrest in 1969 was not on the basis that he called for the country to be divided according to racial lines.