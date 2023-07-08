Four-way tussles for president and deputy president, while four vie for the three vice-presidencies.

PETALING JAYA: A crowded contest is shaping up for top posts in Gerakan, with three challengers for Dominic Lau’s post as president and three others to deputy president Oh Tong Keong.

Four people are also contending for the three positions of vice-president.

The challengers to Lau are federal territories Gerakan chairman Lau Hoi Keong, vice-president Michael Gan and former party secretary-general Liang Teck Meng.

Oh will be defending his post from current party secretary-general Mak Kah Keong, deputy speaker V Prabagaran, and Bayan Baru Gerakan chief Kiew Hen Chong.

Four people will vie for three posts of vice-president: Baljit Singh, Koo Shiaw Lee, Sabah Gerakan chairman Alexander Lo, and Lee Ban Fat.

According to Astro Awani, Lau urged Gerakan leaders and members to pay more focus on the Aug 12 state elections rather than the party polls.

He said the state polls were a much bigger challenge that lay ahead, adding that he wants the party elections to be more low-profile.

Lau, a senator, took over as Gerakan president in November 2018 after the party failed to win any seat in the general election that year.

Under his leadership, Gerakan joined Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition in 2021, but failed to win any seat at the 2022 general election.