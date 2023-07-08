In the 14th general election, DAP won 19 seats in Penang, 16 in Selangor, 11 in Negeri Sembilan and two in Kedah.

BALIK PULAU: DAP will defend all its seats in four out of the six states going to the polls next month, says its secretary-general, Loke Siew Fook.

Loke, who is also the transport minister, said there are no changes in the number of seats being contested.

“The number of seats (which DAP is contesting) has not changed. We will be contesting all the seats which were won by DAP in the previous election.

“I have not counted the number of seats, but DAP has 19 seats in Penang,” he told reporters after presenting driver’s licences under the MyLesen B2 programme at a driving school in Balik Pulau today.

In the 14th general election (GE14), DAP won 48 seats in the states going to the polls, 19 of which were in Penang, 16 in Selangor, 11 in Negeri Sembilan and two in Kedah.

Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nomination day set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

It was previously announced that DAP will be staying out of the polls in Kelantan and Terengganu.

On the list of candidates, Loke said he had not yet received the names from all six states.

He said the names of the candidates and the distribution of seats among the Pakatan Harapan component parties will be announced before nomination day.