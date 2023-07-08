The deputy youth and sports minister says young voters should be given a chance to see politics as a good platform on which to progress.

KANGAR: Political parties involved in the coming state elections have been urged to not undermine youths with dirty politics, resulting in young voters losing interest in the voting process.

“Do not create a situation whereby these first-time voters are exposed to toxic politics such as accusations and harsh insults,” said deputy youth and sports minister Adam Adli.

“Instead, give the young voters a chance to see politics as a good platform on which to progress,” he said.

“All those involved directly with the state elections, such as political parties, political leaders, including myself, should campaign in a healthy manner which would be beneficial to youth,” he told reporters here.

Adam Adli, who is also head of PKR Youth, said everyone must provide young voters with a good political experiences.

He also advised young voters to carry out their duty at the state elections as it will be a great opportunity to express their opinion through their votes. “I hope the young voters will compare and choose their candidates in a healthy manner,” he said.