The prime minister said the billionaire owner of the Tesla electric vehicle company wanted to discuss a possible increased investment in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, next week to explore ways for the electric vehicle company to further investments in Malaysia.

“Next week, Elon Musk asked to consult with me, to discuss his possible commitment to increase investments in Malaysia, all this with the beginning of good governance and economic management,” said Anwar at a meeting with civil servants at Seremban city council.

He said good governance and economic management would attract the interest and confidence of investors to invest in the country thus ensuring rapid economic growth.

Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles into Malaysia was approved in March and the minister for investment, trade and industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz said Tesla would establish a head office in Malaysia, introduce its service centres and establish its supercharger network.