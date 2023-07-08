Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan had said there were rumours deputy finance minister Steven Sim could lead the new state government.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has told a Bersatu MP to mind his business after he speculated that Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim is poised to be Penang’s next chief minister.

Earlier today, Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan said there were rumours that Sim, who is a deputy finance minister, will contest the state election in Penang in a move to replace Chow Kon Yeow as he had “failed to lead the state”.

“I want to ask him … is he the DAP secretary-general?,” Loke told reporters here when asked about Wan Saiful’s Facebook post.

“Can he determine who our candidates are? I think he shouldn’t meddle in others’ affairs. He should just focus on his own matters.”

Earlier, Loke witnessed the signing of a MoU between Railway Assets Corp and ThinkCity to come up with a plan to restore the old Malayan Railway building.

The Penang legislative assembly was dissolved on June 28, paving the way for a state election on Aug 12 along with Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Last week, Chow said a five-member panel would be meeting soon to decide on potential candidates to represent DAP in the Penang state election.

The Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman said the panel had completed interviews with its incumbent assemblymen in Penang and would forward the list to DAP’s central executive committee for consideration.