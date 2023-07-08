Most of those who won in 2018 are expected to defend their seats, says PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

PETALING JAYA: PAS will contest 27 of the 32 seats in the Terengganu state assembly at the state elections next month, with the remaining five seats allocated to their coalition partner Bersatu.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said most of those who were elected in 2018 are expected to defend their seats at the elections on Aug 12; however, the candidate list has yet to be finalised.

“There are two to three candidates for each constituency who have already been vetted by the Syura Council. A large number of candidates will be old faces.

“There might be 70% old faces and 30% new faces, the latter of which will include women candidates. And we will field women candidates in all six states,” he told reporters after a central PAS leadership meeting in Terengganu.

No appeal against Kuala Terengganu decision

Takiyuddin said PAS decided not to appeal against the election court’s decision to nullify its victory in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary election as the constituency would be left without an MP throughout the appeal process.

He added that its former MP Ahmad Amzad Hashim, whose win was nullified by the court, is still eligible to defend his seat once again.

“It’s highly possible that the same candidate will be fielded,” said Takiyuddin, expressing confidence that PAS can retain the seat.

He also hoped that the Election Commission would hold the Kuala Terengganu by-election on Aug 12, concurrently with the state polls.