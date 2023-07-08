Arau MP Shahidan Kassim also urges MCA and MIC to support PN in the coming state elections.

PETALING JAYA: Arau MP Shahidan Kassim believes that Umno’s decision to contest in the three Perikatan Nasional-led states in next month’s state elections will be pointless.

Shahidan said it is highly possible his former party will lose in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu as Umno members there no longer support the party.

“Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are PN strongholds. What’s the point of Umno competing? They will lose and only embarrass themselves, and they will eventually lose (all) their influence,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

“Though they have an alliance with Pakatan Harapan and may have the numbers to win, Umno have forgotten that their supporters voted for them back then as they said ‘No Anwar No DAP’.

“But now, they are working with DAP, and Umno members don’t agree with that.”

Shahidan was axed from Umno on the eve of the last general election (GE15) after deciding to contest under PN’s banner.

In GE15, PN only lost one parliamentary seat (Sungai Petani) in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Shahidan also urged MCA and MIC to support PN in the state elections after both parties decided not to contest. He said that despite not having many elected representatives, the two parties were still forces to be reckoned with.

“The MIC and MCA people will not support Umno, so I urge them to support PN. We will uphold justice without hesitation,” he said.

On Wednesday, the two BN parties announced that they would be sitting out the elections in the six states and focus instead on preparing for the 16th general election.

MCA and MIC made their decisions despite BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying last week the two parties would be given seats to contest in all six states where elections were to be held.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.