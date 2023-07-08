The congress’ president hopes the Cabinet will immediately approve the setting up of a task force.

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil service union Cuepacs hopes the Cabinet can immediately approve the proposal to start a task force to review the public service salary scheme.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said he hoped the task force would not take too long to provide its findings.

He also hoped the findings will be relevant to the current economic environment, in which the cost of living has increased significantly.

“Cuepacs is also ready to cooperate with this task force to provide workers’ point of view. It is to ensure that the recommendations to be submitted later are accepted by the civil servants, who are the beneficiaries,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will review the public service salary scheme nationwide, adding that it will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting next week.

He also said public services department (JPA) director-general Zulkapli Mohamed and Chief Secretary Zuki Ali have shared their views with him on the setting up of a team to review the salaries.

Anwar said the decision to review the scheme nationwide was made because there had been no salary adjustments since 2013.

Adnan said Cuepacs proposed a RM180 annual salary increment, the first time-based promotion for the special acting position to be shortened to 10 years, the second time-based promotion to be reduced to eight years, and to start the minimum civil service grade at Grade 19.

It also proposed raising the grade for administrative assistants and financial administrative assistants to Grade 29, increasing the cost of living allowance as well as the fixed housing allowance to RM450, and introducing a city allowance of RM500.