She also says she won’t contest in the Aug 12 state elections but will give her support to Perikatan Nasional.

SHAH ALAM: Former Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was involved in a dispute over the presidency of Parti Bangsa Malaysia, has decided against further disputing the matter as it is “a waste of time”.

She said the party, led by Larry Sng, was “tainted”.

“The Registrar of Societies (RoS) says Sng is the president, so I will not take any further action because the party is tainted and it is a waste of time.

“Therefore, I will not be involved with PBM any more,” she told reporters after a town hall meeting of ‘Malay Proclamation’ supporters this evening.

Zuraida said she will continue to work under the NGOs Penggerak Komuniti Negara and Muafakat Nasional, as well as with Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his “Malay Proclamation”.

Last month, the High Court dismissed Zuraida’s application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against RoS in seeking a declaration that she was the rightful PBM president.

Zuraida reiterated that she will not be contesting in the Aug 12 state elections, though Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional has her support.

Zuraida, a former vice-president of PKR, became a Bersatu member in August 2020 after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government. However, she quit Bersatu in May last year to join PBM.

In December, she was expelled from PBM along with 10 other party leaders after they failed to respond to show cause letters that were issued following their suspension from the party in October.