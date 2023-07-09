Sarawak health department says a rape victim’s consent is needed for further evaluations to be conducted by a doctor.

PETALING JAYA: The alleged rape victim who was purportedly given the runaround when seeking help at a government hospital in Sarawak had turned down further evaluations, says the state health department.

This comes after Twitter user @serensespagetthi claimed that a rape victim was denied entry into the one-stop crisis centre (OSCC) of a government hospital and was told to lodge a police report first.

After arguing with hospital staff and getting the victim into the OSCC, she claimed the woman was not given a medical exam but only emergency contraception and antibiotics for potential sexually transmitted diseases.

The Borneo Post quoted Sarawak health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck as confirming that the incident occurred at a public hospital in Sarawak around 10.30pm last Wednesday.

However, Ooi said, hospital staff had given her the proper attention and treatment when she was at the emergency department, and that she was given a “comprehensive” medical examination.

“The woman was first screened by health personnel on duty and asked to make a police report at the police booth next to the emergency department. However, after talking with an emergency physician on duty, she was sent to the OSCC,” he said.

After being examined by a medical officer, he said, the procedure for these cases was explained to the woman, including the importance of filing a police report and giving written consent for further evaluation.

Ooi claimed the patient then declined to file a report or give her permission for any further evaluation to be conducted on her, despite being advised by the medical officer.

“Since there was no written permission from the patient concerned, further examination could not be carried out. She was advised to return to the hospital for an inspection if she changed her mind within 72 hours.

“She would be allowed back with appropriate anti-pregnancy medication and antibiotics as well. Referrals to counsellors for outpatient counselling services were also made.”

On Thursday, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa told FMT that she will look into the case, while women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said she will check on the SOPs at OSCCs.