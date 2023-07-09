Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman Amirudin Shari says seat distribution has been agreed upon by Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

SHAH ALAM: The seat distribution between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional for the Selangor state election has been completed with BN allocated more than 20% of the 56 seats up for grabs, says Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin, who is also the caretaker menteri besar, said the seat distribution was agreed upon by PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“The current political situation, the strength of the two coalitions in the unity government, and the ability to combine our strengths were among the factors in determining the seat distribution,” he told Bernama.

Taking into account all these factors, he said, the distribution was well-received by both parties.

Previously, BN was reported to be aiming to contest in at least 14 seats in the Selangor election, taking into account PH’s position in winning 16 of the 22 parliamentary seats in the state in the last general election (GE15).

In GE14 in 2018, BN won four state seats – Sungai Air Tawar, Sungai Burong, Sungai Panjang and Hulu Bernam – before wresting the Semenyih seat from PH in a 2019 by-election.

PH won 51 seats, and PAS one. Some of the seats won under the PH banner were by candidates from Bersatu.