The DAP chairman’s remark allegedly touches on the 3R sensitive issues relating to racial and religious matters and on royalty.

PETALING JAYA: Federal police headquarters at Bukit Aman has launched an investigation against DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng over a remark that allegedly touches on the 3R sensitive issues on racial and religious matters and on royalty.

Criminal investigation department deputy director GS Suresh Kumar said Lim had alleged that “the green wave (a reference to Perikatan Nasional’s election appeal with voters) will destroy temples and deny religious rights in Penang”.

“The statement is believed to have been made by Lim at an event in Tokong Batu, Jelutong, Penang on July 7,” he said in a statement.

He added that several police reports have been lodged over the former finance minister’s remark.

The investigations will be conducted under the Sedition Act, the Penal Code for statements that lead to public alarm and distress, and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Investigations are ongoing and members of the public are advised not to make any speculations that could disrupt the investigation process. Stern action will be taken against anyone who threatens public peace and national security,” said Suresh.

Lim had denied claiming that Perikatan Nasional would destroy Buddhist or Chinese temples in Penang if the coalition were to win during the Aug 12 state election.

The Bagan MP said his speech, which was made in Mandarin, was misinterpreted and that he was merely “referring” to the demolition of a Hindu temple in Alor Setar, Kedah in 2020.

Lim’s speech was an old one from the past which had been twisted to be used against him, according to Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

