The motive behind the incident is still being investigated, say police.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested an elderly woman suspected of being involved in splashing acid on a married couple as they entered a lift in Gombak on Tuesday.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the woman in her 60s was picked up around Taman M Residensi in Rawang, at 4.20pm here today.

“The motive behind the incident is still under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt,” he said when contacted today.

He said the suspect will be brought to court tomorrow to be remanded.

A 60-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband were injured after being splashed with acid at about 1.37am on July 4 as they entered an apartment block lift in Batu Caves, Gombak.

Their 14-year-old son who was with them in the lift was not injured.