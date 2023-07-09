Pahamin A Rajab’s son-in-law said he suffered a heart attack while on a flight to London and died soon after arrival.

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd co-founder and former chairman Pahamin A Rajab died in London, United Kingdom last night.

The sad news was shared by his son-in-law, actor Azhar Sulaiman in an Instagram video early this morning.

“Assalamualaikum everyone, I wish to inform that my father-in-law Datuk Pahamin A Rajab just passed away. He just arrived in London, had a heart attack on the plane. So now my mother-in-law and my son Rees are in London.

“He went to London to attend my son’s graduation. All of us will leave for London on Monday, let’s recite the al-Fatihah together for my father-in-law. May Allah bless his soul and place him among the righteous,” he said in the video.

Pahamin, 77, previously served as the secretary-general of the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry from 1998 to 2001. Prior to that, he had been the road transport department (JPJ) director-general from 1974 to 1998.