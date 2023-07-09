The Tasek Gelugor MP says he ‘predicted’ a change of the Melaka chief minister and Johor menteri besar after their state elections.

GEORGE TOWN: Bersatu’s Wan Saiful Wan Jan says he has been proven right most of the time when sharing his thoughts on a change of leadership in states.

The Tasek Gelugor MP cited his “predictions” in the run-up to the Melaka and Johor elections in November 2021 and March 2022, respectively.

He said this in response to DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook dismissing his claim that Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim would replace Chow Kon Yeow as chief minister if Pakatan Harapan retains Penang.

At a ceramah last night, Wan Saiful said he previously commented that the then Melaka chief minister Sulaiman Ali would not be retained after the state election.

“I said someone else would take up the post. (I was eventually proven) right. (The chief minister was) changed,” he said.

Sulaiman resigned from his position on March 30 this year and was succeeded by Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“In Johor, I was among the first to say that then (Barisan Nasional) poster boy Hasni Mohammad would end up ‘being only a poster boy’. (I was) right. He didn’t become the menteri besar after the state election.”

Wan Saiful also said he was the first to speak about an alleged meeting between BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim on “what to do next” after the 15th general election (GE15) resulted in a hung Parliament.

“Based on my track record, few errors have been made whenever I say something. (I got it) right most (of the time),” he said.

Yesterday, Wan Saiful took to Facebook to make his latest prediction, saying there were rumours that Sim, a deputy finance minister, would contest in the state election in Penang and replace Chow, who had “failed to lead the state”.

Loke responded by asking him to mind his own business.

“I want to ask him … is he the DAP secretary-general? Can he determine who our candidates are? I think he shouldn’t meddle in others’ affairs. He should just focus on his own matters,” he said.