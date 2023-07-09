The DAP stalwart says he will not accept an apology from the former minister for allegedly linking him to the May 13 incident.

PETALING JAYA: DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang has decided to seek compensation from former minister Annuar Musa for allegedly linking him to the May 13, 1969 race riots.

“I have instructed my lawyers not to accept Annuar’s apology and to insist on compensation for defaming me,” said the former Iskandar Puteri MP in a press statement today.

Two days ago, Lim threatened to sue Annuar for linking him to the May 13 incident during a PAS ceramah in Kelantan. In response, Annuar urged him to expedite the defamation suit against him.

Malaysiakini reported that Annuar cited a “book” which he claimed contained a compilation of Lim’s speeches.

“It includes one while the killings were taking place in Kampung Baru. Lim was giving a speech in Kota Kinabalu, still fanning the flames for Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera issues,” he was quoted as saying at the ceramah.

However, Lim said on Friday there was no such book, and that it was a “figment of Annuar’s imagination”.

Yesterday, Annuar stood by his claim against the DAP veteran, and challenged him to expedite the suit, saying he had “chosen the wrong man to sue”.