PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he is confident that MCA and MIC will remain in the coalition although they have been made an offer to join another party ahead of the coming state elections.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the party that made the offer is known to take opportunities whenever elections are held, Bernama reported.

“Whenever there are by-elections, state elections or more commonly during general elections, they will start making offers to other parties to join them.

“But I am confident MCA and MIC will remain with BN,” he told reporters.

Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor had recently urged MCA and MIC to discard BN and join the opposition alliance to face the coming state legislative elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Umno, MCA and MIC were founding members of the Alliance party, which negotiated independence for Malaya. The Alliance was succeeded by Barisan Nasional in 1972, with the inclusion of Gerakan and PAS, after the racial riots of May 1969.

BN lost power in the 2018 general election after decades of dominance in Malaysian politics. After the 2022 general election, MCA and MIC were left with only three seats between them in the Dewan Rakyat.