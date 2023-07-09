The Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman says Perikatan Nasional is only focusing on winning seats in the northern part of the state.

GOMBAK: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has cast doubts over Perikatan Nasional’s confidence of taking Selangor in the coming state election.

Amirudin, who is also the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman, said PN was only banking on seats in the northern part of the state, where the majority of voters were Malay.

“This shows that they are not confident about winning the whole state since they’re only focusing on the north.

“If that’s the case, they are simply positioning themselves to becoming a strong opposition,” he told reporters today when asked to comment on PN’s hopes of capturing Barisan Nasional’s strongholds in northern Selangor.

Amirudin said there was competition for the northern state seats as they traditionally did not belong to any specific party.

“(It was) only recently that PN gained a slight advantage in (these areas),” he said.

In the 15th general election, PN won the Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar and Tanjung Karang parliamentary seats, which were previously Umno strongholds.

On whether he would be defending his Sungai Tua state seat, Amirudin expressed his intention to do so, if given the opportunity by the party leadership.

“That view (to defend the Sungai Tua seat) has not been communicated to the party leadership yet. God willing, it will be discussed in more detail,” he said.