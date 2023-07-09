The former Putrajaya Umno deputy chief had been a vocal critic of party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PETALING JAYA: Former Putrajaya Umno deputy chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has confirmed that he will be joining Bersatu.

“At the moment, that’s the plan,” he told FMT. “I will receive my membership letter from party president Muhyiddin Yassin tonight (at Perikatan Nasional’s Negeri Sembilan election machinery launch).”

Faisal was sacked from Umno on Jan 31, days after former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar were given the boot.

Khairy and Noh were sacked for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election. Khairy said he would not be appealing his sacking.

Faisal’s membership had been suspended for six years in 2021 after he demanded Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi make a statutory declaration denying allegations that he supported Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to become the next prime minister.

In a Facebook post on Jan 31 this year, he said he had been sacked from the party.

Asked if he had any regrets about leaving Umno to join Bersatu, Faisal said he had none after his attempts to “save the party” were denied.

“I tried my best to save Umno. The last attempt was before the party polls when Khairy, myself and many others tried to ensure that there would be a contest for the president’s post, but our efforts were denied,” he said.

Faisal said he chose Bersatu because he believed he could contribute his expertise and years of experience with Umno Putrajaya to the party.

“Since I was from Umno Putrajaya, (Putrajaya MP) Radzi Jidin might need some input from the locals. So I think I will be able to play a significant role (in Bersatu),” he said.