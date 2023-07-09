The Amanah deputy president says there is something amiss with the PAS decision not to appeal against the Kuala Terengganu election result being overturned.

KOTA KINABALU: Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub says something is amiss about the PAS decision not to file an appeal against the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary election result being overturned.

Salahuddin said it was as if PAS admitted to the existence of elements of corruption in the Kuala Terengganu election last November, which had been won by Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

The election court had upheld a petition by defeated Barisan Nasional candidate Zubir Embong and held he had succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters.

PAS later said it would not file an appeal against the decision.

“Not submitting an appeal simply means confessing. Why not appeal? If it is a technical issue, I think we can ignore it, but if people accuse us of corruption, of committing election corruption, yet we don’t appeal, something is wrong,” said Salahuddin.

“I think it’s strange because if one is innocent, then the logic is to appeal the case at the Court of Appeal,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision not to appeal was to ensure voters’ welfare, since the constituency would be left without an MP throughout the appeal process.