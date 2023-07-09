The 18-year-old teen was bathing with three friends in a river at Kampung Orang Asli, Sungai Tanggang, Ulu Kinta.

Perak fire and rescue department director Sayani Saidon said it received a distress call about the incident at 5pm.

“Firemen from the Tambun fire and rescue station were deployed to the scene to carry out search and rescue operations.

“However, the victim, 18-year-old K Santosh, is believed to have drowned and was found by the Orang Asli from the village,” he said in a statement.

According to Sayani, health officials who were at the scene confirmed the victim’s death.

“The body was handed over to the police for further action and the search and rescue operation ended at 7pm.”