The car was driven by the victim’s 19-year-old cousin who did not have a driving licence.

KEMAMAN: A toddler died after she was hit by a four-wheel drive driven by her cousin in front of the latter’s house in Kampung Darat Kolam, Kerteh here yesterday.

Kemaman police chief Hanyan Ramlan said the victim, 17-month-old Syaza Syazwina Zahra Sazali, died on the spot of serious head injuries.

“Police received a call on the incident at 8.30pm. Preliminary investigations show that the vehicle was driven by the victim’s 19-year-old cousin, who lives next door and does not have a driving licence.

“The car was parked in front of the house and the driver was said to be reversing it to go to her father-in-law’s house in Rasau, Dungun,” he said in a statement today.

Hanyan said the driver did not realise that the toddler had strayed out of her house and was behind the vehicle then.

“The body has been sent to Kemaman Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.