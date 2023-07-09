The BN chairman says the demolition of a Hindu temple in 2020 that Lim Guan Eng had mentioned is an old case.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has come to the defence of his coalition partner, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, over a report alleging that Lim had claimed Perikatan Nasional would tear down temples in Penang if it took power in the state.

Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said he had read the report and acknowledged that Lim was referring to the demolition of a Hindu temple in 2020.

“(The Hindu temple case) happened a long time ago,” he said, alleging that Lim’s speech has been used to tarnish his name.

“I think that while we may have political differences, we should practice good etiquette in politics. Don’t resort to character assassination,” he told reporters at an event at Dataran Merdeka earlier.

Lim has denied claiming that PN would destroy Buddhist or Chinese temples in Penang if the coalition were to win power at the Aug 12 state election.

He said his speech, made in Mandarin, was misinterpreted and that he was merely “referring” to the demolition of a Hindu temple in Alor Setar, Kedah, in 2020.

Bukit Aman has since launched an investigation against Lim after police reports were filed alleging that he had touched on the 3R sensitive issues (racial and religious matters and on royalty).

Lim said a report by the MalaysiaNow portal, based on a China Press article, had wrongly translated his remarks. He added that China Press has published a translated version of his report to correct the facts.

He dismissed the multiple police reports filed by PAS Youth on the matter, claiming it was akin to false reports since their facts were allegedly wrong.