PETALING JAYA: A 39-day-old baby died in his sleep at home at a public housing project on Jalan Persiaran Raya, Gua Musang, Kelantan.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the baby, the youngest of five siblings, was pronounced dead when he was brought to the Gua Musang Hospital for treatment.

District police chief Sik Choon Foo said the Gua Musang police headquarters received a report on the incident at 7.20am.

Initial investigations found that the father realised his child was unconscious after waking at about 5am.

“The father, who is 39 years old, asked for his neighbour’s help to send his son to Gua Musang Hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors declared that the baby had died,” he said.

Autopsy results determined that the cause of death was pulmonary haemorrhage or a blood vessel problem in the lungs, Sik said.

The case has been classified as sudden death with no criminal elements involved.