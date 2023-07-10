PETALING JAYA: Penang police have arrested three men on suspicion of torturing a dog to death.

Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin said the suspects have been remanded for further investigation until July 12, after they were arrested yesterday and this morning.

“Police have succeeded in locating and arresting three men, aged 40 to 53. One is a cargo agent, the second a fisherman, and the third a bus driver,” Khaw said in a statement, adding that the suspects do not have any convictions and tested negative for drugs.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 29 (1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for cruelty, which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

The case is also being investigated for improper use of network facilities or network services under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum RM50,000 fine, one year in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Khaw said police received a report about an article and video of several men beating dogs to death.

Previously, southwest district police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police were looking for two men suspected of running over and then battering a dog to death in a video that went viral on social media.