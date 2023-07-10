Bukit Aman says the PAS president is being investigated for remarks that allegedly touch on the 3R issue.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman is investigating PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over remarks that allegedly touch on the 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issue.

The probe, being carried out by the criminal investigation department’s (CID) classified investigation unit, centres around remarks allegedly made by Hadi that DAP is continuing the plan started by the British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.

In a statement early this morning, CID deputy director GS Suresh Kumar said the remarks were believed to have been made through a Facebook post on July 8.

He said the investigation was being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The investigation is ongoing and the public is advised not to make any speculation that may disturb the investigation process,” he said. “Action will be taken against any party that threatens public order and national security.”

Last night, Suresh confirmed that Bukit Aman had also launched an investigation against DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng over remarks that allegedly touch on the 3R issue.

Lim was alleged to have said “the green wave (a reference to Perikatan Nasional’s election appeal with voters) will destroy temples and deny religious rights in Penang”.