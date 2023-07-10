A businessman was asked in an email to send payment for a LPG deal to a new bank account, but the supplier didn’t receive the money.

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have successfully stopped the transfer of over RM28 million to an overseas bank account after suspecting that it was the result of a scam using compromised business emails.

Commercial crime squad chief Ramli Yoosuf said the victim lodged a police report last Thursday.

The victim’s company, based in Malaysia, had been dealing with a foreign company to obtain cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas).

“On June 22, the victim’s company received an email instructing that payment be made to a new bank account,” he said in a statement tonight.

Ramli said the victim’s company made payment to the account, but realised he had been duped when the supplier company stated that they had yet to receive the payment.

The police, in collaboration with Bank Negara, and the banks involved, traced the bank transfers and managed to stop a sum of RM28.36 million being transferred to a foreign bank account.