In a 22-second TikTok video, the parents are seen carrying placards calling for ‘Justice for Thanes’.

PETALING JAYA: Parents of a four-year-old boy V Thanes Nair who drowned in April in a swimming pool are seeking justice for their son’s death.

In the 22-second TikTok video, the parents are said to have walked from a kindergarten in Bandar Sri Klebang in Perak to the Ipoh police headquarters. They were carrying placards calling for “Justice for Thanes”.

In April, the mother D Nilaveni accused a private kindergarten in Ipoh of being negligent in caring for Thanes on his first day, when he fell into a swimming pool next door, resulting in his death six days later.

She said the kindergarten had yet to explain the actual reason for her son being found unconscious in the adult swimming pool on April 17.

Nilaveni and her husband lodged a police report a day after the incident and urged the authorities to investigate what happened to him that day.

The kindergarten, Kinder Labz, said the management and staff were working closely with the authorities.